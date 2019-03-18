First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

FCNCA stock opened at $424.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.89 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $419.86 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $102,025.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $33,921,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

