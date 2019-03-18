First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 26,250 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 398.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $36.33 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

