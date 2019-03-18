First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228,967 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

