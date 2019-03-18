First Foundation Advisors Sells 13,658 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,655 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,320,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/first-foundation-advisors-sells-13658-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.