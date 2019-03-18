First Foundation Advisors Sells 13,868 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox comprises 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

