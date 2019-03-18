First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,741 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/first-foundation-advisors-sells-3741-shares-of-diageo-plc-deo.html.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.