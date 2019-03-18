First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Stake Increased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

