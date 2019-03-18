First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

