First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,216 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,640,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 91,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,831,110.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,818,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,544,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 7,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,036 shares of company stock worth $5,054,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of KW opened at $21.37 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,216 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-23216-shares-of-kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-kw.html.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.