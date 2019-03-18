First Trust Water ETF (FIW) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of First Trust Water ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $50.94 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

