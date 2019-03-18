FirstService (FSV) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

FirstService stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.54 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,285,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 384,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 622,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

