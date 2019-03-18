Five Point (FPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Separately, Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Five Point in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.99. Five Point has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Five Point had a net margin of 118.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Five Point will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

