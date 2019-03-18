Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.82 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

