Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,770.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,358,000 after purchasing an additional 718,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,039,000 after acquiring an additional 320,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,778,635.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 33,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $5,139,821.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,060 shares of company stock worth $121,581,729. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $211.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

