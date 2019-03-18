Flinton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Anaplan stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

