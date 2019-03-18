FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) SVP Sells $506,000.00 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,122,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/flir-systems-inc-flir-svp-sells-506000-00-in-stock.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.