Forkcoin (FORK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Forkcoin has a total market capitalization of $87,143.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Forkcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Forkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00385806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.01668114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004863 BTC.

About Forkcoin

Forkcoin’s total supply is 7,096,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,162,362 coins. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin. The official website for Forkcoin is forkcoin.io.

Forkcoin Coin Trading

Forkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Forkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

