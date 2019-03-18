Freicoin (FRC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $6,318.00 and $0.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,258,341 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.