FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 512,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 261,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ftb-advisors-inc-boosts-position-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.