FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,058,605 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 15th total of 1,492,585 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

FCN opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 234.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

