Fundsmith LLP Purchases 50,578 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,863,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 5.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $883,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,682,000 after buying an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

ADP stock opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,128,043.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

