FY2019 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 760,252 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 156.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

