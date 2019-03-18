General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

