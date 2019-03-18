GenesisX Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $84,009.00 and approximately $558.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00061999 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00036930 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.03743530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010353 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001193 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,008,902 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

