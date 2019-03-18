Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,648,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 810,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,490,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,162,582 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

