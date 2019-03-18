Glen Lucien Gratton Sells 4,000 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Glen Lucien Gratton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.04, for a total transaction of C$108,159.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at C$291,137.53.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.06. 56,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,385. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$26.05 and a twelve month high of C$34.68.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/glen-lucien-gratton-sells-4000-shares-of-maple-leaf-foods-inc-mfi-stock.html.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.