Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $64,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $48,854,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $536,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after acquiring an additional 219,780 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. UBS Group raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $419,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,852 shares of company stock worth $19,916,004. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

