Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $198.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $269.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.54.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-shares-bought-by-claybrook-capital-llc.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.