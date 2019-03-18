GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GrafTech International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 620.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

