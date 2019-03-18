Granite Real Estate Inc. (GRP.U) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Granite Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:GRP.U) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Granite Real Estate posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate.

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRP.U. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRP.U opened at $47.73 on Friday. Granite Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.17.

