Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $8,560,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

