Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4 Million Stake in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,395,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 905.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 327,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 295,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,875,000 after buying an additional 152,104 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 580,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 188,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 138,053 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

