Green Square Capital LLC Sells 22,409 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.20. 4,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/green-square-capital-llc-sells-22409-shares-of-pacwest-bancorp-pacw.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.