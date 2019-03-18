Green Square Capital LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

Green Square Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.63. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,871. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $31.62.

