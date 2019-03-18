Green Square Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Green Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 239,031 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,508,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,274,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,002,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $32.07. 745,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

