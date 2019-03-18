GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRSS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE BRSS opened at $31.95 on Monday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $699.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/gsa-capital-partners-llp-lowers-holdings-in-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc-brss.html.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.