GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Cutera worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $18.30 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

