GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Gogo worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gogo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185,486 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 33.7% during the third quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 4,345,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,407 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 77.0% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,347,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $6,254,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 277,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). The business had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

