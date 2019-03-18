Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $30,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

