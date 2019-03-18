GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,488 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.01 on Monday, hitting $369.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,636. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $315.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

