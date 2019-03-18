GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.64. 174,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,402. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

