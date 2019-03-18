GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,573,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,081,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,636,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.28. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,808. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/gyl-financial-synergies-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.