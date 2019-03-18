Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Cut by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,575 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 68,975 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,501,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,581,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,255 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,512,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $630,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,080 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,166,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $736,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,694 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

