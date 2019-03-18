Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. FBR & Co set a $26.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 21.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

