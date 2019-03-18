Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.92.

HIG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,560.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

