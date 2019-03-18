Haverford Trust Co. Buys 372 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,140,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total value of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $296.15 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

