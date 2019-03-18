Havven (HAV) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Havven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Havven has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00388156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01665786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00228666 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Havven Token Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for Havven is havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

