HBZ coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,082.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $522,537.00 and approximately $40,082.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.77 or 0.17428202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051059 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

HBZ coin is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,301,957 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

