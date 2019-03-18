HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $128,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.34. 245,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,713. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $64,806.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

