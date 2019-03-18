Head-To-Head Analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) versus Timberline Resources (TLRS)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agnico Eagle Mines and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 10 0 2.83 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Timberline Resources does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.19 billion 4.69 -$326.70 million N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines -14.91% 1.48% 0.89% Timberline Resources N/A -14.32% -13.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, Its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

